After a worrying start to 2023, Birmingham City picked up some crucial victories prior to the international break that should ensure they don’t go down.

That will allow John Eustace to start planning for next season, and one of the immediate priorities for the Blues boss will be to sort out the future of Krystian Bielik. The Poland international joined in the summer on loan from Derby County, and he has been an outstanding addition.

Bielik brings a presence to the Blues midfield, with his physicality meaning he can win the ball back effectively, and he is smart with his positional play. Therefore, there’s no doubt that he would be a big loss if he did return to Pride Park.

Even if he doesn’t go back to the Rams, Bielik is sure to attract interest from elsewhere, so there’s no guarantee that he will return to St. Andrew’s anyway.

Therefore, Blues need to have a replacement lined up, and Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden should be on their radar.

Like Bielik, Hayden has the physical attributes needed to thrive in the middle of the park, and he is aggressive in how he tackles. As well as that, he is capable in possession, even if he can be limited. Nevertheless, that’s what Blues need, someone who can keep it simple, and do the dirty side of the game.

It has been reported that the Magpies are willing to let Hayden leave in the summer, which isn’t a surprise, so it shouldn’t be too difficult for Blues to agree terms with the Premier League club. You would also think he is available for a loan as well, meaning it could turn out to be a relatively low-risk move from a financial perspective.

Of course, there will be concerns about Hayden’s injury record, as he has missed the majority of the current campaign with Norwich, so that’s a worry.

However, the brutal reality is that if Hayden was fully fit and firing, he would have the potential to play at a higher level, as he has done for much of his career, which includes over 100 appearances in the Premier League. So, Blues may have an opportunity to get some smart business done this summer with Hayden available for transfer.

With doubts over the future of Bielik, they should be ready to go for the 27-year-old, who has the ability to be a similarly influential player for Eustace next season.

