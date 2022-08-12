With Dennis and Sarr rumoured to exit, where does that leave Watford?

Ismaila Sarr’s links with Leeds and Manchester United persist, while The Athletic have today confirmed that Emmanuel Dennis is on the brink of a move to Nottingham Forest. Does the departure of the Hornets’ two biggest stars impact on their ability to fight for promotion this season?

Sarr made headlines with his long-range belter against West Brom last week, but what was less discussed was the winger’s penalty miss in the second half – his third consecutive one – which cost Watford 2 points at The Hawthorns. Evidently the Senegal international is one of the most talented players the league has witnessed, but there’s an argument to be made that offloading him now with two years remaining on his current deal represents optimal business for Watford.

Transfermarkt rank Sarr as the most valuable player currently in the Championship with fellow departing forward Emmanuel Dennis ranked at 7, and the question is whether the financial flexibility afforded by the sales will be enough to allow Watford to strengthen all over the pitch and gear up for a crack at the title.

The early signs appear good. A deal has been agreed to loan Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, and talks are also underway with Davis’ teammate Kortney Hause to shore up the Hornets’ defence. Davis in particular seems a shrewd acquisition following last year’s promotion-winning campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest where he displayed his keen eye for goal and marvellous dribbling abilities. Hause is a player who’s been left out in the cold at Villa, but represents a real statement of intent for any Championship club willing to take on his wages.

The Daily Mail are also reporting that Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is wanted on loan by Watford, alongside Burnley, Blackburn and Sheffield United. With Craig Cathcart and Christian Kabasele both into their 30s, Hause and Van den Berg could well provide a youthful refresh for a promotion-hungry Hornets side.

In spite of these potential deals, however, something still feels missing for Watford if Sarr and Dennis are to depart. Joao Pedro is said to have a gentleman’s agreement with the club preventing him from leaving this season unless a massive offer comes in, but besides the young Brazilian talent it’s hard to see where moments of magic late in deadlocked Championship games will come from for Watford without reinforcements. Ken Sema, Keinan Davis and Joao Pedro are undoubtedly a terrific Championship front 3, but quality depth looks thin in the forward positions when Sarr and Dennis are taken away.

Watford will be hoping for plenty of funds to come in from sales of their two assets – and their fans will be hoping that most, if not all of it will be reinvested into playing staff to keep the Hornets near the top of the table.