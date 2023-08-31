Highlights Middlesbrough's late transfer window activity is exciting, with deals for Lewis O'Brien and Sam Greenwood already done and a potential move for Alex Bangura.

Michael Carrick needs to bolster his squad after a disappointing start to the season, particularly in the striker position.

Middlesbrough should consider making a move for Brandon Thomas-Asante, a versatile and promising striker who has shown potential in the Championship.

Middlesbrough's late transfer window activity on paper looks very exciting, with deals already done for Lewis O'Brien and Sam Greenwood to bolster the midfield areas, as well as a move looking close for Sierra Leone international left-back Alex Bangura.

Michael Carrick has needed to bolster his squad after a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season, which has seen the Teessiders pick up just one point out of a possible 12, and he has set his sights on another striker as well.

With Marcus Forss favoured in a wide role in his system, Carrick has just new signing Emmanuel Latte Lath and youngster Josh Coburn to choose from, with Matt Crooks and Morgan Rogers also somewhat able to operate in that area too.

And excitement arose when Alan Nixon revealed that Boro were set to make a late play for Everton youngster Tom Cannon, with the reporter claiming earlier on Thursday that a £4 million bid had been tabled.

However, local reports on Teesside stating that it is unlikely that Boro will sign Cannon has tempered enthusiasm, but they still need to be in the market for a new striker.

And they should be seriously considering a swoop for West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, with the Baggies not in the best of shapes financially currently.

Stoke City are believed to have made bids for the 24-year-old, with an initial £2 million offer being turned down by Albion, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, with Darren Witcoop then following up by claiming that an extra £500,000 was set to be put on the table by the Potters.

West Brom will likely hold out for a lot more money if they are going to cash in on one of their prized assets this late on in the transfer window, but Middlesbrough should also be looking to swoop as well.

Who is Brandon Thomas-Asante?

Having come through the MK Dons academy setup, Thomas-Asante failed to make a real impact at professional level, scoring just twice in 35 appearances.

Loaned out to Sutton United and Oxford City at non-league level, Thomas-Asante left MK in 2019 and briefly joined Ebbsfleet United before being snapped up by Salford City for their development squad.

Thomas-Asante flourished with the Ammies and was brought into the first-team not long after his arrival, scoring six goals in 26 appearances in his debut year at City, but his real breakout came in 2021-22, when he hit the back of the net 13 times.

Following a run of four goals in six matches at the start of 2022-23, West Brom swooped for Asante on deadline day last summer for a fee of around £300,000, and he could now be involved in yet more drama on the final day of the transfer window, after 12 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Baggies.

Why should Middlesbrough try to sign Brandon Thomas-Asante?

It's clear to see that Boro are in the market for a player who can score goals at Championship level, which is why they bid for Cannon in the first place.

And Thomas-Asante is a player who, despite not being the finished article, showed enough last season to be considered as a very good asset for promotion-chasing second tier sides.

After spending many years in the lower leagues of English football, the forward scored seven times in the league - not a fantastic record by any stretch of the imagination, but his three goals in four appearances in all competitions so far this season suggests that he can lead the line well on his own.

Thomas-Asante is also versatile and capable of playing out wide if needed, although Boro look well-stocked in those areas with Isaiah Jones, Sam Silvera, Riley McGree and Marcus Forss providing pace and creativity.

The 24-year-old can carry the ball up the pitch and can also be in the right place at the right time when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net, although finishing - even though he is a striker - is perhaps not Thomas-Asante's strongest attribute.

But he is a well-rounded attacking player that could do well in Carrick's system, and he possesses a lot of the same traits that Cannon does - after all, based on his stats from the last 12 months, he is ranked as a similar type of player to Cannon, via FBRef, and that is another reason as to why Boro should test the waters.