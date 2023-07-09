Sunderland lucked out last season when they were able to land Amad Diallo on a season-long loan deal, but lightning is unlikely to strike twice when it comes to the enigmatic Ivorian.

Off the back of a stint with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, Diallo was sent to the Black Cats for his first real taste of English football on a regular basis, and Manchester United decided to send him to a place that brings in the biggest crowds in the EFL so he could really soak up the atmosphere.

Of course, no-one knew how Diallo would fare at Sunderland, but he lit up Wearside with 14 goals over the course of the campaign and at times put the team on his back to create chances and score wonderful strikes to lead them into the play-offs at the end of the season.

Good things don't always last forever though and in the case of Diallo, another loan move to a top flight division beckons - it's clear that he took Sunderland to his heart but in order to continue his development he needs to be playing at a higher level.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has essentially conceded defeat in the battle to try and bring the forward back for one more year, so they will have to look for a similar left-footed wizard to come in and work his magic.

Their scouting network is pretty good across the world but the Black Cats could use the domestic loan market once again to find Diallo's replacement, and that man could very well be Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Who is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Rak-Sakyi has no Championship experience, but he is well and truly an up-and-comer and it won't be long before he gets a chance at Crystal Palace - just not yet.

The 20-year-old joined the Eagles in 2019 after being released by Chelsea and following his creative showing for Palace's under-21's the season prior, Rak-Sakyi was handed his senior debut in a Premier League clash against the Blues in August 2021.

It was decided for the 2022-23 season however that Rak-Sakyi needed to spend time out on loan, and it was Charlton Athletic who would profit from his talents.

Even though the Addicks did not finish in the League One play-off places, Rak-Sakyi scored 15 times and notched a further eight assists in 43 appearances, and he was named Charlton's Player of the Year, such is the impact he made at The Valley.

Why should Sunderland sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Diallo's return to United leaves a vacancy in attack - Tony Mowbray is likely going to play a 4-2-3-1 system and Patrick Roberts of course can easily play in that role, but the ex-Man City man cannot do it all on his own.

Rak-Sakyi would provide competition and Palace would surely be keen to send him to one of the biggest clubs in the Championship to continue his development.

Ipswich Town have been linked with the fleet-footed forward as well, but when it comes to the size of both clubs, factoring in the fanbase as well then it's a no contest.

Rak-Sakyi would of course be closer to home if a move to Ipswich came off, but Sunderland would provide a different test and he has all the qualities that Diallo can bring to the table - pace, goalscoring ability and creativity - but of course he is probably behind the Manchester United man in terms of his overall development.

Sunderland would be taking a gamble, but Rak-Sakyi is one worth taking.