Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has tipped highly-rated Aston Villa forward Louie Barry to seal a January switch to Leeds United over Derby County, with both clubs among a host of suitors this month.

The 21-year-old attacker is poised to leave Villa Park on either a temporary or permanent basis this month after being recalled from a sensational second loan spell with League One side Stockport County, where he had returned 15 goals in only 23 league appearances this term.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County, Millwall and Hull City, alongside the automatic promotion-competing quartet of Sunderland, Sheffield United, Burnley, Leeds United, have all been linked to Barry by reports, as Villa boss Unai Emery closes in on a decision on the winger's immediate future.

Emery recently confirmed no such decision has yet been finalised on whether he will be heading back out of the West Midlands temporarily once again or full-time, but what is known is Barry has no shortage of suitors as an intriguing transfer tussle awaits on the horizon.

Those interested will be desperate to land Barry's services, but Leeds, who are top of the Championship table at this moment in time, could potentially have an added advantage from their promotion credentials.

Don Goodman tips Aston Villa's Louie Barry for Leeds United amid Derby County transfer interest

Derby's interest has been well-documented in particular, but Goodman believes Barry should be heading to a team in the race for promotion and has accordingly namechecked both Leeds and Middlesbrough as the best destinations for the Villa starlet.

Goodman told Plejmo.com: "Louie Barry needs to join a team that play a possession-based game and a similar style to Stockport County.

Louie Barry's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 8 Club Division Years Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa Premier League 2021- 1 1 0 Ipswich Town (loan) League One 2021-2022 6 0 0 Swindon Town (loan) League Two 2022 16 6 1 MK Dons (loan) League One 2022-2023 32 1 2 Salford City (loan) League Two 2023 21 2 1 Stockport County (loan) League Two, League One 2023-2024 46 25 6

"With all respect to Derby County at this current time, they wouldn't tick that box. That’s not intended to be offensive but if he can get games at Middlesbrough or Leeds, he would be an asset to both of those teams.

"It's an area which Leeds United could benefit from strengthening. You wonder about the depth that they've got in that number 10 hybrid role.

"Ultimately, Aston Villa need to send him somewhere to play week-in-week out and a promotion charge would be a test I’m sure he would relish and thrive in."

Aston Villa's Louie Barry would face intense competition at Leeds United

Should Villa intend on sending Barry to a club locked into the promotion race, they're not going to be able to find a better destination than Daniel Farke's league leaders.

Related Leeds United monitoring Tottenham player as Daniel Farke seeks January reinforcements Leeds United are still keen on Tottenham's Ben Davies after showing interest in the defender in the summer.

However, competition for places at Elland Road is extremely stiff, particularly in the wide forward areas, which could add a complication to any potential deal for the winger.

Ex-Barcelona academy prospect Barry, who came through as a striker in youth football but has spent most of his time over the last two campaigns playing wide-left as more of an inside forward, would be joining a team already strongly-staffed on the flanks.

Manor Solomon and Dan James have both impressed this season and are Farke's first-choice options on the left and right side respectively at this moment in time, with the experienced duo offering eye-catching pedigree and quality at Championship level.

Willy Gnonto, meanwhile, remains a real talent and has returned nine direct goal involvements from 25 appearances, all but five of which have been league starts.Then you've even got £10 million summer signing Largie Ramazani, who struggled for minutes under Farke over the festive period - but his lack of action is indicative of Leeds' outstanding strength in depth in forward areas.

If Villa - or Barry - decide to snub the array of admirers in favour of a move to Leeds, experience in a top side will be gained but it could come at the expense of regular match minutes as it would be difficult to envisage him displacing the likes of Gnonto, James and Solomon.