“With all due respect..” – Pundit reacts to Wout Weghorst update as Man Utd stance emerges on Burnley man

It is not expected that Manchester United will complete a permanent transfer for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Dutchman was brought in on loan from Burnley in January, after the Premier League giants agreed a seven-figure fee to cut Weghorst’s time short on a temporary stint at Besiktas.

Weghorst netted twice for the Netherlands in the recent World Cup, whilst he netted eight times in the league for Besiktas before a move to the Premier League was sanctioned.

Sharing his thoughts on Weghorst’s situation and the reports suggesting that the Red Devils will not pursue a permanent deal, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I never saw that as a permanent deal.

“This was a deal done in the January transfer window, where there was limited availability and was to help them match in the short term.

“Manchester United, with all due respect, will be looking for better players to kick them on for next season. So, I can see that totally.

“He’s come in and he’s done a good job and helped them out but I can’t see this progressing further than this season.”

The verdict

It did raise eyebrows slightly when Manchester United confirmed the arrival of the Dutch striker, however, with the club in somewhat of a striking crisis, he has certainly helped out.

He may not have made too many contributions in the final third, however, his physicality, tenacity and intelligence has been on display for all to see.

It is no shock that United still deem Weghorst as this season’s temporary solution and they will likely have some funds available in the summer to bolster their frontline options.

As for Weghorst and his Burnley career, it remains to be seen how his future with the Clarets plays out.

The Lancashire outfit, who seem set to return to the top-flight in terrific fashion, added real quality to their frontline in the summer.