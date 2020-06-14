‘Wise move’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to rumoured West Brom player agreement

West Brom are edging closer to agreeing a contract extension with experienced midfielder Gareth Barry according to The Athletic.

The 39-year-old has made 61 appearances in total for the Baggies, but has struggled for consistent minutes with West Brom this season in the Championship.

Barry has made just six appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side this term, as they edge closer to a timely promotion back into the Premier League.

West Brom are currently sat second in the second tier standings, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking to West Brom News, former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips revealed that Barry accepts that his game time will be limited from now until the end of the season, and felt that the club are making the right decision when it comes to extending his deal at The Hawthorns.

“He’ll provide cover like he has done for much of the season. I spent a few hours with him down at Cheltenham and he pretty much accepts that.

“The club are being a little bit clever and shrewd in terms of when you are pushing for promotion, you need experienced players in your squad. Not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well and Gareth will be seen as one of those who’ll be in the dressing room talking to the young players and helping the senior players.”

Phillips went on to label the potential extension of his contract as a ‘wise move’, which he expects Barry to accept in the near future.

“There are him, Brunty and Livermore, you’ve got some experienced players there so I think it’s a wise move from the club and I’m sure Gareth will accept.

“He won’t get much game-time but I’m pretty sure he’ll play a huge role off the pitch.”

The Verdict:

I still think he can have a role to play for West Brom.

Barry might be past his best, and further down the pecking order in Slaven Bilic’s plans, but that won’t stop him from having a positive impact on the current crop of players at the club.

The club’s younger players could learn a considerable amount from the former Manchester City midfielder, and his experience will come in useful heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

I think the Baggies are making the right call in trying to tie him down to a new deal this summer.