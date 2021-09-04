Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Wise decision’, ‘Talent’ – These Swansea City fans react as player makes impact out on loan

Published

8 mins ago

on

Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph made an instant impact at new club Cheltenham Town as he scored on his debut today.

The 19-year-old secured a move to the League One side on Deadline Day and he was handed a start for the clash against the MK Dons. And, Joseph showed why he is regarded as a very exciting prospect as he picked the ball up midway into the opposition half before turning and finishing well from outside the box.

As you would expect, many Swans fans were delighted to see the teenager make a positive start to life in the third tier, as they look for him to kick-on this season.

However, it also prompted a few to question whether they should be letting Joseph go, because he may have the ability to play in the Championship.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his goal from Swans fans on Twitter…


