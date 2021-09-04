‘Wise decision’, ‘Talent’ – These Swansea City fans react as player makes impact out on loan

Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph made an instant impact at new club Cheltenham Town as he scored on his debut today.

The 19-year-old secured a move to the League One side on Deadline Day and he was handed a start for the clash against the MK Dons. And, Joseph showed why he is regarded as a very exciting prospect as he picked the ball up midway into the opposition half before turning and finishing well from outside the box.

As you would expect, many Swans fans were delighted to see the teenager make a positive start to life in the third tier, as they look for him to kick-on this season.

However, it also prompted a few to question whether they should be letting Joseph go, because he may have the ability to play in the Championship.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his goal from Swans fans on Twitter…

Talent. 🙌 Wise decision to send him on loan. https://t.co/FQjg9Jhx9h — MD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@tattooeddad83) September 4, 2021

Excellent turn and strike! https://t.co/cycY5Ub1e1 — Tom Powell (@tom_powell6) September 4, 2021

Kyle Joseph is a generational talent🙌baller — Rowan🦢 (@rowan_scfc) September 4, 2021

Kyle Joseph has just scored an absolute wonder goal on his debut for Cheltenham after just 14 minutes 👀 #swans — James (@JamesFleming03) September 4, 2021

Kyle Joseph on the scoresheet early doors 😂 — craig owen 🦢PRS👊🏻 (@craigowen15) September 4, 2021

Loan deal will do us and him wonders! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🦢🦢 (@Bristol_jack79) September 4, 2021

Sending him out Nd keeping Cullen is bonkers — TRW 🏴󠁧🦢 (@TRW91) September 4, 2021