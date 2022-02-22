Wintle starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to play Huddersfield on Wednesday night

Cardiff City come into this game on a bit of a hot streak, having not lost in their last two Championship games and looking better and better under Steve Morison.

Last time out they were held to a 1-1 draw against Blackpool, which was a solid point considering the Seasiders are sitting further up the division than them. Since the January transfer window and their recruits, they have looked a different beast and will be hopeful of more points here.

It will of course be a very tricky test though. Huddersfield have play-off ambitions and cannot afford to drop points to the Welsh outfit considering some of the other teams that are lingering around the top six.

The Bluebirds though will be doing everything in their power to ensure that they add another three points onto the board and can start to think about climbing the league table.

Considering their last result was solid and that they don’t want to switch up a team that is doing well too much, I can’t see there being wholesale changes to the starting eleven.

In attack, Isaak Davies has looked bright and with Jordan Hugill struggling slightly against Blackpool he could be rested and placed on the bench in favour of Uche Ikpeazu. Steve Morison has the enviable position of having a wealth of promising attackers to choose from right now and with the on-loan Middlesbrough man scoring often, he could get the start here.

In the centre of the field, Ryan Wintle was the most accurate passer of anyone on the field in the Blackpool fixture to play at least a half of football. He put in a superb showing and will definitely keep his place in the team here, alongside his two other teammates.

At the back, Cody Drameh is continuing to impress with both his offensive and defensive ability. He bagged an assist against the Seasiders and has forced Perry Ng into a more central role – but is working wonders and both will likely feature again here.