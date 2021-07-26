Winning race for Celtic target could help Bristol City solve issue after recent development: Opinion

With less than a fortnight to go until the start of Nigel Pearson’s first full season as Bristol City coach, the 57-year-old will likely feel pretty pleased with the transfer business done so far this summer.

In Matty James and Andy King, he’s added leadership in midfield and brought in two of his trusted Leicester City lieutenants, while the signing of centre-back Rob Atkinson looks to have the potential to prove a real coup.

Even so, there’s an argument to be made that the forward areas have not got the reinforcement they needed on the back of a season that saw them have fewer shots than any other Championship club and finished with a number of key performers departing.

It would be a surprise not to see a new striker join before the window closes but the left flank also looks like something of a problem area.

Both Andi Weimann and Antoine Semenyo favour the right, while the jury is out on whether Callum O’Dowda is consistent enough and can stay injury-free.

The 2021/22 campaign still looks a little too soon for the inexperienced Owura Edwards, which leaves Nahki Wells, who was crowbarred into the side on the left fairly ineffectively last season.

Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Robins?

1 of 25 Has Chris Wood ever scored against Bristol City? Yes No

Pearson has made it clear that a sale may be needed before the club spend again but Kyle Edwards, who announced last night he would not be signing a contract with Reading, represents a free agent solution that could solve the left wing issue.

The 23-year-old was released by West Bromwich Albion earlier this summer but has shown that he has Championship quality in the past, most significantly when he helped the Baggies secure promotion in the 2019/20 campaign – featuring 30 times.

There’s reported interest from both Bournemouth and Celtic highlights but the prospect of a regular spot in the side at City could tempt the former Albion man to pick Ashton Gate.

Albion may have let him go but Edwards looks like a player with a bright future and one that could quickly become an important asset for Pearson, giving him a weapon on that left flank.

Foot Mercato have reported that the Robins have shown an interest in PSG winger Éric Junior Dina Ebimbe, indicating that the wide areas are somewhere that the South West club are looking to bolster.

Rather than chasing the French 20-year-old, City should turn their attention to Edwards because on a free transfer, he could bring balance to the side in a summer when money is tight and perhaps develop into a long-term asset.