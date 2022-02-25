Winning prediction issued as Luton Town host Derby County at Kenilworth Road

EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Luton Town will beat Derby County 2-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Luton’s recent run of four wins in five Championship games has seen them burst into the play-off race and they now sit just two points back from the top six in eighth.

The Rams, meanwhile, are scrapping at the other end of the table and have dropped eight points back from survival due to Reading claiming back-to-back wins.

With just 13 games left of the season, Wayne Rooney will know that his side need more victories to put pressure on the Royals but that looks a tough ask against a Hatters side that are flying right now.

In his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that Luton will pick up their 15th win of the season when they host Derby at Kenilworth Road tomorrow – forecasting a 2-1 victory for Nathan Jones’ team.

That result could see the Hatters catapulted into the top six should Middlesbrough and Sheffield United both lose.

It would also give Reading the opportunity to open up an 11-point lead over the Rams, which will be hard to overturn this late in the season.

The Verdict

Though you should never write Rooney’s side off, it’s hard to disagree with Prutton here.

Coming away with anything from Kenilworth Road on Saturday looks like a tough ask for Derby but time after time they’ve proven the doubters wrong this season.

Jones’ side are one of the in-form teams in the Championship and have moved within touching distance of the play-off places so there will be extra motivation for them.

Whatever happens, it is set to be a fantastic contest between two sides that have shown real fight and desire this term.