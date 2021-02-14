‘Winning mentality’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans excited by Aiden McGeady’s promotion claim

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady has claimed some of his side’s recent strong performances show there is no reason they can’t get promoted, which has drawn a positive reaction from fans of the North East club.

Lee Johnson’s team claimed a comprehensive victory against top-six rivals Doncaster Rovers last night beating them 4-1 to move back into the play-off places.

Charlie Wyke scored all four goals for the Black Cats, with McGeady providing all four assists.

Sunderland have lacked consistency under Johnson but when they’ve been at their best they’ve blown away opposition sides – with their huge victories over both Doncaster and Lincoln prime examples.

Speaking to club media after the game, McGeady claimed those performances indicated they were capable of securing promotion this season.

He explained: “It goes to show that if we’re at it then there is no reason why we can’t get out of this league because we beat Lincoln 4-0. We beat Doncaster, who have been another good side 4-1, it’s just about consistency.

“The last 15 or 20 games of the season, if you can put a run of games together, an unbeaten run of ten games where you win seven, draw one, and lost two. If you can put one of them together with consistency of wins then that’s what you need.”

This is the Black Cats’ third consecutive season in League One and they’ll be desperate to return to the Championship this term.

It appears McGeady’s comments have been well received by fans of the North East club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Well done Team,let’s hope we go up,after yesterday’s game,no reason why it can’t be done!👏💪 — Andrea Wilson (@Mumsy09) February 14, 2021

Why was this man ever dropped from the squad — Honest Texans Fan (@adamkidd29) February 14, 2021

Excellent interview, considered, and a man who doesn’t use the word ‘obviously’! https://t.co/6AgGZWou8M — Julie (@juliesund) February 14, 2021

Pure winners mentality, you can tell without actually knowing that he's played at a much higher level. If we have any chance of going up, this man will be the key to our success. #SAFC https://t.co/GcamCFSHbo — Kieron Weatherall (@KieWeatherall_) February 14, 2021

A crime that this bloke didn't play for us for a season because the previous manager was an incompetent idiot. https://t.co/bOVaYVlvvC — Ian Greenfield (@igfield73) February 14, 2021