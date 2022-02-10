‘Winning mentality’ – Cardiff City man reveals thoughts after Peterborough win

Cardiff City strolled to an emphatic 4-0 win over Peterborough in midweek and looked much more like the Bluebirds of old in doing so.

This season, the side have struggled and have already sacked one manager in their bid to return the club to their former glories. Steve Morison has now come in and while results picked up slightly, they began to tail off again.

The club though have looked bright since the January window and the arrival of some more players that the new manager wanted. They shone against Nottingham Forest and they managed a huge win over Posh to boot. Now, Cardiff have some momentum and Tommy Doyle has revealed to the club’s official website that he feels his team now have a ‘winning mentality’ in the squad.

The youngster has only featured a handful of times himself but he looked solid enough against Peterborough and both new strikers – Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu who are both on loan until the end of the season – have already started to find the back of the net in Wales. Hugill previously managed only one league goal at West Brom but already has two, while the latter of the two was rarely used under Chris Wilder.

Now, the confidence appears to be flowing through the team and Doyle believes that to be the case too, as he told the club’s official website about the Peterborough game: “Obviously, four goals is really important, and like anything, three points is massive for us.

“We just need to keep building, and keep winning. We’re getting that winning mentality now within the group, we’re working hard on the training pitch and we’re bringing it onto the pitch now.”

If they can keep it up, then there is every chance that some more good results could see them surge up the table and away from the dreaded drop zone in the Championship.

The Verdict

Cardiff have certainly looked a lot brighter in recent weeks and now that they’ve added some fresh faces via the winter window, they certainly also look better prepared to take on the rest of the campaign.

Even with a change of manager, the Bluebirds struggled slightly here and there. They have been largely better than under Mick McCarthy but they have still found themselves languishing near the bottom end of the division.

Now though, it looks like they might be able to start looking up the table again. The signings they have made have so far had exactly the impact that the club would want and they’re starting to win games and win with style too.

If they can prove this isn’t just a blip and keep up this level of performance, then they could really end this season with a flourish in Wales.