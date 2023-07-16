Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation last season.

The Foxes had a remarkable eight-year stint in the Premier League that included the club winning the title in 2016.

However, all it can take is one disappointing season to end up in the second division as the club plummeted to 18th in the table.

Enzo Maresca has been tasked with bringing the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Italian was the former assistant coach at Manchester City prior to taking the reins at the King Power Stadium.

It has also been a busy summer for player transfers, with a number of incomings and outgoings already being agreed.

What is the best Leicester City XI currently at Enzo Maresca’s disposal?

That means it could be a new-look Leicester that takes to the pitch next month when the Championship season gets underway.

Here we look at what Leicester’s best starting lineup would look like based on the players currently at their disposal…

Mads Harmansen is set to sign for the club in a reported £6 million deal, but the Dane is yet to sign on the dotted line.

In the meantime, Danny Ward retains his place as the next most likely shot-stopper to take the gloves in Maresca’s side.

The Italian will be bringing his own brand of football to the King Power Stadium this season so predicting his own preferred tactics for this set of players isn’t as obvious as with some other coaches in the division.

However, a 3-5-2 might get the best out of the current squad.

Conor Coady is especially at home in a back three, which affords him the protection of hiding some of his more glaring weaknesses.

Wout Faes and Callum Doyle will be competing for a place alongside Coady and Harry Souttar, with the Belgian getting the nod for now, but the City youngster could easily usurp him as the season goes on and he gets more up to speed of senior football.

Who will play in midfield for Leicester City next season?

In midfield, Harry Winks will make for a solid addition to their current options.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player has arrived following James Maddison’s departure in the other direction.

The 27-year-old is likely to be partnered by Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as things stand.

Signing another midfield option this summer would be smart business as the team is looking otherwise quite light in that area.

Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho up front makes the most sense for now, but Jamie Vardy can still provide some threat from the bench when needed.

The use of Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira as wing-backs could also get the best out of both of them given their desire to bomb forward in attack.

Of course, this team is likely to change a lot in the coming weeks, so this XI could look very different by the time the transfer window closes at the end of August.