Winger makes admission about potential for extended agreement with Hull City

On-loan Hull City winger Dimitrios Pelkas has refused to commit to the possibility of turning his loan move to the Championship club, into a permanent one.

Pelkas joined Hull on a season-long loan from Fenerbahce on the final day of the summer transfer window, becoming one of a number of players to join the Tigers from a club in Turkey.

Since then, the 28-year-old has made three appearances for Shota Arveladze’s side, and has impressed with his performances.

The winger’s contract with Fenerbahce is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning he will be a free agent in the summer, and Hull are apparently hopeful they can take advantage of that be making his move permanent.

However, it seems as though the Greek international is not ready to give anything away with regards to a possible extended stay at the MKM Stadium just yet.

Asked whether he would be interested in making a permanent move to the club, Pelkas told The Hull Daily Mail: “For now, I cannot answer this question. I came here because I missed playing football. I want to play, I want to help the team and I want to see this league.

“I also want to see this league because from a young age I wanted to go to play in England and now my dream has become true.

“I have to try, this is a challenge for me to see how I can play and if I can go higher. When the time comes to decide I can answer the question.”

Have any of these past and present Hull City players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Robert Koren? Yes No

Following a promising start to the season, a run of five defeats in their last six mean that Hull now sit 20th in the Championship table, one point clear of the relegation zone after ten league games.

The Verdict

You can understand why Pelkas is taking this stance over a potential future with Hull.

There is still plenty of time left before he becomes a free agent in the summer, so the situation for the winger could change rather considerably.

As a result, it makes sense for him to keep his options open at this stage, given a big opportunity he cannot afford to miss out on may yet come along.

Indeed, given the ambition that Pelkas seemingly has at both a domestic and international level, you feel Hull will have to improve on their current standing, to have a chance of keeping him long term.