Winger included: The ratings suggest these are the best and worst players at West Brom this season

West Bromwich Albion sit second in the Championship table and have their sights fully set on gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Before the season even began, West Brom were deemed favourites to be in or about the promotion places in the Championship, and Slaven Bilic has ensured that by maintaining consistency in the most part.

Despite a run of seven games without a win over the festive period, West Brom have been excellent – producing some superb displays which have kept them in the top-two, sitting second at present behind league-leaders Leeds United.

The Baggies’ impressive form has largely been down to consistent performances from the likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana, Hal Robson-Kanu and Jake Livermore, to name a few, but who is rated as their top two and bottom two this term?

We looked into this season’s ratings as per Whoscored.com and below are the best and worst rated players…

HOT: Matheus Pereira

The Brazilian playmaker has been excellent this season during his loan spell from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and a permanent move is edging closer and closer.

During his 33 appearances this term, Pereira has scored an impressive six goals and gained 12 assists, making him the most active player in Bilic’s squad in terms of contribution to goals.

Sitting top of West Brom’s player ratings, Pereira has gained a 7.34 out of ten for his consistently good performances.

NOT: Chris Brunt

It is arguably unfair to see Brunt at the bottom of this list, but over his five substitute appearances – the veteran Baggies utility man has struggled to make an impact.

Expected to leave the club this summer, Brunt will leave behind a superb effort and legacy at the Hawthorns – having spent the last 13 years with the club.

His rating of 6.12 is unlikely to be improved on, given that he has not been used regularly enough by Bilic.

HOT: Dara O’Shea

O’Shea’s position on the list of West Brom players may come of a surprise for some, but the young defender has been excellent since the turn of 2020.

Playing right back for Bilic, O’Shea has provided a superb replacement for Nathan Ferguson, who has been ruled out for the season.

Ten appearances for the 21-year-old have seen him gain a solid 7.27 out of ten.

NOT: Kamil Grosicki

Grosicki’s arrival along with Callum Robinson in January seemingly delighted boss Slaven Bilic, who wanted to bolster his attacking options.

However, the Polish international has been a start contrast to that of Sheffield United loanee Robinson.

Yet to start a league game for his new club, Grosicki has come off the bench seven times, gaining one assist in the process – but his performances have been largely underwhelming – securing a 6.29 out of ten.