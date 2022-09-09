Winger features: One winner and one loser at Blackpool FC so far this season

Blackpool are all change in this 2022/23 campaign, with the club swapping managers and swapping some personnel too this summer window.

The Seasiders were a team on the up under Neil Critchley, with the coach taking them out of League One and on an upwards trajectory in the second tier. However, Blackpool were left scrambling for a new boss when their manager decided to swap his leading role for an assistant job with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Now, it’s the former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton who is at the helm and looking to try and push the Seasiders on in the division. So far, the new manager has taken the team into the top half of the table and with three wins, the side are now eleventh in the standings.

With the club now eight fixtures into the new season then, here is one winner and one loser so far.

Winner: Theo Corbeanu

There can only be one winner from Blackpool’s start to the season and that is Theo Corbeanu because everything seems to have just fallen nicely for the on-loan winger.

The 20-year-old has joined on a short-term basis from Wolves to try and get some more regular gametime and he should find it in abundance at Bloomfield Road this campaign.

Michael Appleton trusts him and has given him ample opportunity so far, allowing him to play in all of their eight fixtures so far. He’s duly repaid the new manager by firing in three goals and topping their goalscoring charts as a result.

With Josh Bowler having also finally been let go, it opens up a more regular spot on that wing for Corbeanu to thrive in. Everything then has lined up well for the youngster and he is certainly relishing his chance so far.

Loser: Gary Madine

Although Gary Madine still offers plenty to Blackpool and it is perhaps harsh to label him a loser considering he already has an assist to his name this campaign, he has been the player to struggle to break into the side the most this campaign so far.

Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates have both been given regular minutes in the first-team and both have featured in all eight league games so far. They’ve also both hit the back of the net already, which is a good sign that they will continue to score goals in the second tier for the Seasiders.

Madine though has only been allowed to play in five fixtures, has yet to find the back of the net and has had to make do with some 20 minute stints at times. He’ll likely play a lot more going forward but it appears that both of his strike partners are more likely to be thrown in currently then Madine is.