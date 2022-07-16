Winger and left-back become latest duo to be handed Reading FC opportunity

Reading have taken left-back Nesta Guiness Walker and winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni on trial, a report from The Reading Chronicle has revealed.

The Royals have already had a number of players on trial during the summer, as they search for potential new recruits for Paul Ince’s side.

Now it seems as though two more have emerged as options for the club, who are limited in who they can sign by EFL regulations after their recent financial issues.

According to this latest update, both Guiness Walker and El-Mhanni featured for Reading in their pre-season friendly with Premier League side West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Guiness Walker is a free agent after leaving AFC Wimbledon earlier this summer following their relegation from League One, having made 97 appearances in all competitions for the Dons over the past three season.

Meanwhile, El-Mhanni – who has previously been on the books of Newcastle United – has most recently been turning out for Harrow Borough in non-league football.

Reading have already made six first-team signings this summer, with goalkeepers Dean Bouzanis and Joe Lumley, midfielders Tyrese Fornah and Jeff Hendrik, and attacking duo Tom Ince and Shane Long all joining the Royals.

The Verdict

These are some interesting potential deals for Reading to consider in the lead-up to the new season.

Left-back is an issue for the Royals at the minute with now senior options in that position, so Guiness Walker could be important in filling a void in that position.

Indeed, the 22-year-old could be a promising option in that position, although you wonder whether it could be a risk relying on someone of his age, when he has not played at this level before.

Likewise, El-Mhanni is a player who does have a fair amount of potential, although they do have a few more options in the wide areas, and this would be a big step up from the level the 26-year-old has been playing at recently.