Window open: 3 transfers West Brom could see happen in just the next few weeks

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to have a big summer this transfer window, as they look to get themselves in contention for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship.

Last year was a tough one for the Baggies, with them struggling for consistency, and ultimately they finished roughly in mid-table.

That’s not good enough for a club of their size and expectation, and Albion fans will be hoping a good summer is set to unfold signings-wise.

Here, then, we’re looking at some deals that could be on the way now that the window is open for business…

In: Dwight Gayle

Dwight Gayle is a player that is already massively popular among Baggies fans having spent a productive loan spell at The Hawthorns in the past.

He is a player Bruce knows as well, too, given their Newcastle links, and according to the Northern Echo he is on West Brom’s radar this summer.

He’d surely add some extra firepower to Albion’s attack.

In: Conor Hourihane

Conor Hourihane is leaving Aston Villa this summer on a free and so there will surely be several sides taking a closer look at him.

He was at Sheffield United on loan last season but could not really break into the team and stay there, with him starting and coming off of the bench as Paul Heckingbottom tried to find a spot for him.

West Brom have been linked with him, so perhaps they will strike soon.

In: Cameron Archer

According to the Express and Star, Archer is also on Albion’s radar.

He’s a highly-rated young attacker and Aston Villa do not want to let him go on a permanent basis.

It’s thought they’re more receptive to a loan deal, however, and that could be where the Baggies strike it lucky this summer.