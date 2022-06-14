Window open: 3 transfers Watford could see happen in just the next few weeks

Watford will be once again preparing for life in the Championship following a one-year stint in the Premier League.

It was a dismal campaign back in the top flight for the Hornets as the club were relegated with weeks to spare.

A combination of Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson were unable to keep the club in the division beyond one season.

Rob Edwards has now been entrusted with the task of bringing the club straight back up.

It will be a busy summer ahead at Vicarage Road as the former Forest Green Rovers boss looks to put his stamp on the first team squad.

Here are three transfers Watford could see happen in just the next few weeks…

In: Cameron Archer

The Aston Villa forward has been linked with a move to the club this summer as Watford prepare to compete with up to 14 clubs for his signature.

Archer spent the second half of the last season with Preston North End where he scored seven goals from 20 league appearances.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

It is likely that any deal with Villa will only be on a temporary basis, with Steven Gerrard said to be keen to monitor his progress.

A decision on the 20-year old’s future likely won’t be made until the Villa boss assesses the player for himself at pre-season training.

Out: Emmanuel Dennis

The Nigerian forward has been linked with a move to West Ham in this transfer window following the club’s relegation.

Dennis had a breakout campaign in the Premier League, scoring 10 times and earning six assists.

David Moyes is keen to add the player to his squad for next season, with a move made more likely due to Watford’s league status.

Out: Ismaila Sarr

West Ham have also been linked with a move for Ismaila Sarr, with a £25 million fee understood to be Watford’s asking price.

The Senegal player appeared 22 times for the Hornets in the Premier League last season.

In that time he impressed, scoring five times and assisting a further two goals.

But it is now becoming apparent that Premier League interest could see his time at Vicarage Road come to an end in the next few weeks.