Window open: 3 transfers Swansea City could see happen in just the next few weeks

Swansea City had a fairly average season this year finishing 15th in the league.

Russell Martin will now be looking forward to summer with the intention of strengthening his side with the hope of pushing up towards the top half of the table.

With the transfer window now officially open, they will no doubt be ready to get to work and fans will be hoping for some good news to come in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three transfers that Swanseas City could see happening in the coming weeks.

Troy Parrott

Tottenham are prepared to send 20-year-old out on loan this season in the hope that he will get more regular first team football after his loan with MK Dons this season.

The young forward did well at MK Dons this season, scoring ten goals and contributing to the side that were unlucky to lose out on promotion.

Football London reported that there are a number of Championship sides interested in gaining his services for next season, and Swansea are one of those.

The youngster still has plenty of room to develop but this would be a solid signing for Swansea and Martin would be hoping that he could help him grow further.

Jack Tucker

Another player Swansea have been credited with interest in is Gillingham’s Jack Tucker, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old came up through Gillingham’s academy and has since gone on to make 137 appearances for the club, as well as scoring four goals.

The defender is out of contract with the Gills this summer and, given their relegation to League Two, it seems as though a move is on the cards for him.

Although he hasn’t had experience at Championship level, the youngster has plenty of promise and on a free transfer this seems like it could be a good move not just for next season but also with a long term view in mind.

Lynden Gooch

According to the Northern Echo, Swansea are also set to make a move for Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch.

Gooch has been a core part of Sunderland’s team this season, making 38 appearances and providing six assists as his side gained promotion to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has been offered a new contract at the Stadium of Light but Russell Martin will be hoping to tempt him away.

The player has proven to be versatile and would look a strong addition to the side.