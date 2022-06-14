Window open: 3 transfers Sheffield United could see happen in just the next few weeks

Sheffield United failed to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking but will be targetting promotion from the Championship again in 2022/23.

Paul Heckingbottom turned things around after being appointed as Slavisa Jokanovic’s replacement and led the Blades to the play-offs but they were beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest at the semi-final stage.

Avoiding the play-offs will likely be their preference next term but to do that they’ll have to strengthen before the new campaign gets underway.

The transfer window opened earlier this month and we’ve highlighted three transfers we could see happen in the next few weeks…

Dan Ballard joins from Arsenal

After an impressive season on loan at Millwall, Arsenal centre-back Dan Ballard has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this summer.

The Evening Standard has reported that the Blades, Millwall, QPR, Burnley, Cardiff City, and Stoke City are all keen.

With Arsenal open to offers for the defender, it would not be a surprise to see him move early in the window to allow him to get a full season at his new club.

United should be able to compete financially with any of the other teams interested so it would be no surprise to see him join them soon.

Blades sign Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United

Another Premier League player that the Yorkshire club are chasing, Dwight Gayle has been given the green light to leave Newcastle United, according to the Yorkshire Post.

United are said to be battling Middlesbrough for the 32-year-old while recently reports indicated that it is expect a solution will be agreed to solve the issue of his current high wages.

If that can be sorted then you’d imagine Newcastle will want him off their books as soon as possible, which could mean he’s at Bramall Lane in the next few weeks.

George Baldock departs

United defender George Baldock continues to be linked with a move away from the Championship club this summer.

Greek side Olympiacos are interested, according to Gazzetta, and may be able to offer him a payrise to make the switch.

Blades players were hit with pay reductions after failing to get promoted back to the Premier League and that may encourage Baldock to leave.

If his head is turned, Heckingbottom and co. may feel it’s best to offload him quickly to allow them time to find a replacement.