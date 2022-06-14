Window open: 3 transfers Reading FC could see happen in just the next few weeks

It is set to be an intriguing transfer window for Reading this summer, with Paul Ince tasked with improving upon last season’s 21st-placed finish.

Already losing John Swift, it remains to be seen if they can keep hold of some of their more integral first-teamers.

With Reading’s six-point deduction throwing them into a relegation battle for much of last season, Ince managed to steer the Berkshire outfit away from danger.

Here, we take a look at three transfers involving Reading that we could see in the next few weeks.

In: Joe Lumley

A transfer rumour that is seemingly moving rather quickly is that the Royals are nearing a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

The 27-year-old, who did manage to keep 13 clean sheets in 34 league games last time out, fell victim to a few errors in Teesside, however, he has proven rather handy at Championship level before.

Still possessing a year on his contract at the Riverside Stadium, it appears that Reading are posed to make a move.

Out: Lucas Joao

Possessing the ability to operate and make a difference at the top end of the division, it would appear that the Royals will face quite the battle to keep hold of Lucas Joao this summer.

A recent Football League World exclusive revealed that five clubs were in pursuit of the Reading forward, with his Royals future very uncertain.

Should he depart, he would leave a glaring void that would seemingly need to be filled before the new campaign gets underway.

Out: Andy Rinomhota

The future of Andy Rinomhota is also rather uncertain ahead of the new Championship campaign.

The Royals have offered the 25-year-old fresh terms to remain at The Select Car Leasing Stadium, however, his attracting interest from elsewhere.

Stoke City and Bristol City are set to battle it out for the midfielder’s services this month, whilst it would be no real surprise if further interest surfaces.