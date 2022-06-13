Window open: 3 transfers QPR could see happen in just the next few weeks

The summer transfer window officially opened on Friday, freeing up Queens Park Rangers, and other clubs across the EFL to start officially making their first summer signings.

With Michael Beale having recently been appointed boss at Loftus Road, he has the coming weeks and months to mould his squad into how he wants it to look at the start of the 22/23 Championship campaign.

With that being said, here, we’ve picked out three transfers we could see happen at Loftus Road over the next few weeks.

Will Vaulks

One arrival at Loftus Road in the coming weeks could be Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

It was recently announced that the 28-year-old would depart the Bluebirds when his current contract expires there at the end of this month, meaning he is available on a free transfer.

The R’s have been credited with an interest in the Welsh international, and given there is no fee to negotiate, this could be a deal that accelerates quickly.

They do face competition for the player, though, with Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

Quiz: 24 facts every QPR supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were QPR founded? 1880 1882 1884 1886

Alex Cochrane

Another player that the club have been linked with, and that could arrive at Loftus Road in the next few weeks is Brighton and Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane.

Cochrane spent the 2021/22 season on loan in Scotland with Hearts, making 40 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Like with Vaulks, the R’s do face competition to secure his signature, though, with Luton Town, Coventry City and Hearts also keen.

Cochrane has one year remaining on his current deal at the AMEX Stadium having recently had a clause triggered by the Seagulls.

George Cox

Yet another player that could be walking through the entrance door at Loftus Road in the coming weeks is Fortuna Sittard full-back George Cox.

Like Cochrane and Vaulks, Cox has been linked with a move to the R’s this summer, with the 24-year-old said to be keen for a return to England.

This campaign, the left-back made 27 Eredivisie appearances, helping his side narrowly avoid the relegation picture in the Netherlands.

Cox has one year remaining on his deal with the Dutch outfit, so a deal could certainly be struck, and unlike the other names mentioned above, there doesn’t seem to be quite the same level of competition for his signature.