Window open: 3 transfers Preston North End could see happen in just the next few weeks

Preston North End enjoyed a very encouraging second half of the season under Ryan Lowe and will be confident of improving on their 13th placed finish in the Championship.

The Lilywhites experienced something of a drop-off in the first half of the campaign, with Frankie McAvoy failing to build on the foundations that were laid down impeccably well by Alex Neil at Deepdale.

The club are set to take more of a data-driven approach to recruitment this summer, in pursuit of greater value for money and that in turn makes this window very interesting to monitor from the outside.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfers that Preston could see happen in just the next few weeks…

Josh Edwards in

Preston are battling it out with Stoke City in pursuit of Dunfermline left back Josh Edwards, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye in the Scottish Championship, and a fee in the region of £100,000 would be required for his services, as he enters the final year of his contract next term.

This would be a slightly left-field signing, but one that represents the new approach that Preston are undertaking.

Andre Gray in

Andre Gray is available on a free this summer after his contract expired at Watford.

The journeyman goal-getter showed his undeniable class in flashes on loan at Queens Park Rangers last term, and would fill a hole at the top of the pitch for North End.

Talks are moving forward nicely, as per Football Insider, with North End in pole position to sign the 30-year-old.

With Sean Maguire and Ched Evans’ powers fading in recent years, Gray would be a very smart addition to combine with Emil Riis in the final third.

Can you remember how much Preston North End paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 1. Ali McCann [The Scotsman] £800k £1.2m £1.8m £2.2m

Cyrus Christie

Another shrewd signing that will not require a transfer fee is the potential addition of Cyrus Christie, that North End are closing in on according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Christie impressed in a right wing back berth in the second half of the season at Swansea City, and has reached the end of his deal at Fulham this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international would fit nicely into the squad as a specialist right wing back.