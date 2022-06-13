Window open: 3 transfers Middlesbrough could see happen in just the next few weeks

Middlesbrough had a largely successful season this year especially under the management of Chris Wilder.

Not only did they do well in the league but an impressive FA Cup run saw them put in some impressive performances against Premier League sides and win.

However, they will have been disappointed to have missed out on the play-offs especially after they took it down to the final day of the season but lost 4-1 to Preston.

However, Chris Wilder will be keen to look forward to the new season now and he will be looking at the additions he can make this summer to help his team reach the Premier League.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three transfers Middlesbrough could see happen in the coming few weeks.

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres had a brilliant season with Blackburn Rovers this season scoring 17 goals and assisting five times in 45 Championship appearances this season.

As per a report Football League World brought you recently, Middlesbrough are interested in a move for the player this summer as Wilder looks to add to his attacking options.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, Coventry have rejected an official enquiry made by Boro to sign him.

That being said, with the window having just opened and Boro looking to be in a strong position going into next season, you can’t see this being the end of the saga this summer.

Another approach will no doubt be made and it will be waiting to see whether Coventry have a breaking point when it comes to letting the player go.

Lucas Joao

Another player Middlesbrough have been credited with interest in this summer is Lucas Joao as per out Football League World exclusive.

The Reading player has had a solid season despite being part of a poor side scoring ten goals during the campaign.

The season before, he got 19 goals in the season meaning that in the right side, he could be a big boost to Middlesbrough’s attacking needs.

The 28-year-old has another year on his contract with the Royals but given their financial position, Middlesbrough shouldn’t face too much competition if they choose to go for this signing.

Troy Parrott

Football London have reported that Middlesbrough are interested in Tottenham’s Troy Parrott on a loan deal next season.

Tottenham will allow their player to go on a loan move this summer although Boro will face competition for him from QPR, Swansea and Preston as well.

This season, the striker has been with MK Dons on loan and scored ten goals across all competitions in 47 appearances.

The 20-year-old probably feels as though he wants to develop his game further but Spurs feels he is ready for the step up and under the right management he could definitely do well.

Although Boro face competition, out of the teams interested so far, they are the most obvious as a contender for promotion next season meaning they may be the favoured destination for the youngster.