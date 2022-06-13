Window open: 3 transfers Luton Town could see happen in just the next few weeks

Championship outfit Luton Town will be desperate to give themselves the best possible chance of being in the promotion mix again next season after enduring a positive 2021/22 campaign.

That means moving early to secure some of their top targets – and this is especially important after losing a key player in Kal Naismith to league rivals Bristol City, a considerable early-summer blow for the Hatters who would have been hopeful of retaining the centre-back.

Despite this, they need to keep their eye on the future and have had a bit of extra time to prepare for 2022/23 than Huddersfield Town after losing out to the Terriers in the play-off semi-final.

This time may have been crucial in devising a workable transfer strategy, with Nathan Jones likely to be limited in what he can spend this summer despite his side’s achievements last term.

The Bedfordshire outfit are almost certain to be keener on keeping most of their prized assets and building around them with some shrewd additions, with the second-tier side’s recruitment team working their magic in the past to transform them into a side capable of competing at the top end of their current division.

And with the summer window now open, we take a look at three transfers we could see happen at Kenilworth Road in the coming weeks.

Will Norris

According to yesterday’s report from Alan Nixon, the Hatters are interested in a move for Norris who isn’t likely to be heavily involved in Burnley’s first team next season.

Although Nick Pope may be on his way out of the club at some point this summer, Wayne Hennessey and Bailey Peacock-Farrell are available as other options to the Clarets’ next manager and this is why a move away may be sanctioned.

As per Nixon, Luton may be lining up both Norris and Matt Macey as options before deciding whether to take both shot-stoppers or just one, with the second-tier outfit in need of strengthening their goalkeeping department.

With Jed Steer and Matt Ingram heading back to Aston Villa and Hull City, they require a long-term replacement for Simon Sluga and the Burnley man could be the ideal candidate to come in.

Alex Cochrane

Left-back Cochrane is currently the subject of four second-tier sides with Luton, Queens Park Rangers, Rotherham United and Coventry City all thought to be interested in a move for the Brighton defender.

Only having one year left on his contract at the Amex Stadium, a cut-price agreement could be in the offing for the Hatters considering the 22-year-old is unlikely to be a key part of Graham Potter’s plans during the 2022/23 season and beyond.

With former loan club Hearts also said to be in the race though, they may face a considerable tussle for his signature, though Jones’ side have the leeway in terms of financial rules to spend the amount needed to lure him to Kenilworth Road without breaching regulations.

This addition could potentially enable Amari’i Bell to switch to a more central position, something that could be important following Naismith’s departure. Cochrane has also played in central defence, making him another option as a potential Naismith replacement.

Will Vaulks

28-year-old Vaulks is confirmed to be leaving on the expiration of his contract at Cardiff City this summer, potentially enabling Luton to strike a bargain deal with the Welshman if they win the race for his signature.

However, they aren’t alone in their quest to recruit the midfielder with Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City also believed to be interested in securing his services.

But the fact he is available for free will allow Jones’ side to move quickly if he is one of their top targets, with the Bluebirds not entitled to any form of compensation.

It’s currently unclear whether a sale will be made in midfield this summer to allow another option in Vaulks to come in though with the likes of Allan Campbell and Robert Snodgrass likely to be big players for them once again next season, though it remains to be seen whether the latter will put pen to paper on fresh terms.