Window open: 3 transfers Ipswich Town could see happen in just the next few weeks

We are only midway through June, and it has already been something of a busy summer transfer window at Ipswich Town.

Striker Freddie Ladapo and midfielder Dom Ball have both completed moves to Portman Road, while the likes of Wes Burns and Kayden Jackson have put pen to paper on extended contracts with the club.

However, with plenty of time to go in the window, there is still likely to be plenty of business done by the Tractor Boys, both in terms of incomings, and outgoings.

Are these 20 Ipswich Town transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Cameron Burgess joined from Accrington Stanley. True False

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three potential Ipswich Town transfers we could see happen over the course of the next few weeks.

In: Cauley Woodrow

The departures of James Norwood and Macauley Bonne mean that even with the signing of Ladapo, Ipswich could still benefit from the addition of another forward in the transfer window.

It is possible that could come in the form of Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow, who has recently been linked with a move to Portman Road, and is a proven goalscorer at League One level, where he has previously helped the Tykes to promotion.

With just a year remaining on his contract at Oakwell, a decent offer could put Barnsley under pressure to sell, meaning this does look like a deal that Ipswich could be tempted to pursue over the coming weeks.

Out: Vaclav Hladky

Ipswich have already seen one goalkeeper depart this summer, with Tomas Holy released at the end of his contract, and subsequently joining League Two Carlisle United.

However, another shot-stopper could also be on the move this summer, in the form of Vaclav Hladky, who only joined the Tractor Boys from Salford City last year.

But having fallen behind Christian Walton in the pecking order at Portman Road, and with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen having been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old, a move away for the 31-year-old sooner rather than later might not be a huge surprise.

Out: Tyreece Simpson

One player who is certainly targeting a move away from Ipswich during the current transfer window, is striker Tyreece Simpson.

The former Swindon Town loanee has already told the club that he wants to leave Portman Road this summer, and Peterborough United are apparently interested in his services.

With just a year remaining on his contract, it would make sense for Ipswich to try and get a fee for the 20-year-old rather than having him remain at the club when he does not want to be there, so this is another move you imagine the club will be looking to get done sooner rather than later.