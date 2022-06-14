Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

Window open: 3 transfers Charlton Athletic could see happen in just the next few weeks

2 mins ago

With the transfer market officially open, and their new boss in place, Charlton Athletic‘s summer business can now commence.

Last week the Addicks’ director of recruitment admitted that the club’s search for a new manager had delayed their summer business, but there are no longer any excuses.

Ben Garner is the new man in the Valley dugout, and it will certainly be interesting to see what additions he brings into the club over the next couple of months ahead of the League One campaign.

With that being said, here, we’ve picked out three three transfers that the Addicks could see happen in the next few weeks.

Charlie Kirk – OUT

Soccer Football – Championship – Blackpool v Swansea City – Bloomfield Road, Blackpool , Britain – March 12, 2022 Swansea City’s Cyrus Christie in action with Blackpool’s Charlie Kirk Action Images/John Clifton EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

One transfer that the Addicks could see happen is the sale of winger Charlie Kirk.

Kirk only joined the Valley outfit last summer, but spent the second half of the campaign out on loan at Championship side Blackpool.

As part of their loan agreement, Blackpool had the option to make the 24-year-old’s move to Bloomfield Road a permanent one, but, reportedly, they are unwilling to pay this fee now that the season has concluded.

Blackpool do, however, remain interested in bringing Kirk to the club permanently, so it will certainly be interesting to see if the two parties can come to an agreement.

Recent comments from Thomas Sandgaard suggest that the winger has just as much chance of leaving the club as he does remaining.

Jack Tucker – IN

Soccer Football – League One – Gillingham v Wigan Athletic – Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham, Britain – March 31, 2021 Gillingham’s Jack Tucker in action with Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor Action Images/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Another signing that the Addicks could see happen in the next few weeks is the arrival of Gillingham Town defender Jack Tucker.

It has been reported in recent days that Charlton hold an interest in the 22-year-old.

Tucker is set to be available on a free transfer with his Gillingham contract set to expire at the end of this month.

However, the Addicks reportedly face competition from Reading and Swansea City.

It remains to be seen whether or not the club can convince Tucker that a move to The Valley is the right move.

Jaydon Stockley – OUT

Soccer Football – League One – Charlton Athletic v Lincoln City – The Valley, London, Britain – May 4, 2021 Lincoln City’s Timothy Eyoma in action with Charlton Athletic’s Jayden Stockley Action Images/Andrew Couldridge EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Jaydon Stockley is yet another Charlton Athletic player that is reportedly attracting transfer interest this summer.

As per reports, Sheffield Wednesday are keen on a move for the forward, with Darren Moore a fan of his ability having tried to sign him previously.

After 13 goals in 33 League One appearances last season, the Addicks would probably be wise to do everything they can to keep the 28-year-old at the club this summer.

However, if Sheffield Wednesday come in with a significant transfer bid, the Addicks could be tempted to sell.

It must be said, Charlton are in a brilliant position to resist any interest, given that Stockley is contracted to the club until 2024.


