Window open: 3 transfers Cardiff City could see happen in just the next few weeks

Cardiff City will be hoping to put a squad together that is capable of building on a positive finish under Steve Morison after the Welshman successful diverted them away from relegation.

Years of poor investment and a lack of youngsters coming through has led to the Bluebirds needing to cut costs this summer with Morison steering the club into a new direction.

A raft of quality youngsters are now making their way through to the first team, but the club is in desperate need to replace a number of senior players that have now departed the club.

Aden Flint, Will Vaulks and Alex Smithies are just some of a number of names have been released and they will most certainly need to be replaced this summer.

With Ebou Adams, Jak Alnwick, Jamilu Collins, Callum O’Dowda and Ollie Tanner recruited so far, there are still several key areas that need adding to.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 3 Cardiff transfers that could occur in just the next few weeks…

Sean Morison to leave at the end of the month

Sean Morrison has been a stalwart for the Bluebirds having joined in 2014, and going onto make 295 appearances for the club.

However, after suffering a serious knee injury in February and being one of the high earners at the club, it’s difficult to see him staying. Not only that, but he doesn’t quite fit the style that Steve Morison is wanting to deploy.

With that in mind, it would be a surprise to see cash strapped Cardiff retain their experienced defender.

James Colins to be sold

It’s clear that the Republic of Ireland international has fallen down the pecking order at the Cardiff City Stadium.

At one time last season, he was the fifth choice striker behind Jordan Hugill, Uche Ikpeazu, Mark Harris and Isaak Davies.

With three league goals in 23 appearances, it’s safe to say his career with the Bluebirds has never got going, and with reports linking him with a move away from the Welsh capital, it would be a surprise to see Colins at the club at the start of pre-season.

Gareth Bale future to be resolved

It would be an incredible story if Gareth Bale turned out for the club he supported growing whilst taking Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years.

However, with the latest round of international games, it’s no surprise to see this transfer saga drag out even longer.

With a move to Getafe rubbished and the need to stay fit for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Bale’s future could well be resolved quite soon after Wales’ final international game on Tuesday 14 June.