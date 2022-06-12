Window open: 3 transfers Bristol City could see happen in just the next few weeks

It has already been a rather busy start to the summer at Bristol City ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

With the window having officially opened on Friday, the Robins have already added right-back Kane Wilson, midfielder Mark Sykes and the versatile Kal Naismith to their first-team squad.

However, with a long time remaining until the window closes again, there is likely to be plenty more business done by Nigel Pearson’s side.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three transfers involving Bristol City that we could see happening in the coming weeks, right here.

In: Curtis Davies

The ongoing uncertain situation at Derby County is something that could benefit Bristol City, with regards to Curtis Davies.

It was reported recently that the Robins are pushing to sign the veteran centre back, who recently revealed that he has yet to be offered a new contract at Pride Park, with his current deal expiring this summer, although he did refuse to give anything away about a move elsewhere.

Even so, that could mean that there is an opportunity for Bristol City to try and move quickly here by securing a deal before another side beat them to it, and the chance to continue playing in the Championship could make a potential move to Ashton Gate appealing for Davies.

In: Andy Rinomhota

One other player to have impressed in the Championship recently that Bristol City could soon move for, is Andy Rinomhota.

It has been reported that the Robins have expressed an interest in the midfielder, who as things stand, is out of contract at Reading this summer, which would make him an appealing target from a financial perspective as well.

But with fellow second-tier side Stoke having also been credited with an interest here, Bristol City may have to move quickly to get this deal done, before someone else beats them to it.

Out: Han-Noah Massengo

In terms of outgoings, one player who could be on their wait of Bristol City in the weeks to come, is Han-Noah Massengo.

The 20-year-old midfielder has consistently impressed during his three season with the Robins, something that is now seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere, with the likes of Leicester, Southampton and Nice said to be keen on deals for the Frenchman.

With just a year remaining on Massengo’s contract – making this potentially their last chance to receive a fee – a bid could be hard for Bristol City to turn down. The chance of a return to top-flight football could be appealing for the midfielder too, meaning a move elsewhere for the 20-year-old, meaning a move elsewhere in the near future may not be a huge surprise.