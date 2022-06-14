Window open: 3 transfers Bolton Wanderers could see happen in just the next few weeks

Having secured the services of Jack Iredale on a free transfer last month, Bolton Wanderers will now be aiming to back up this particular move by signing some more players in the coming weeks.

The Trotters have already been linked with a number of individuals following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

After guiding Bolton to a ninth-place finish in the League One standings last season, Ian Evatt will be determined to add some more quality to his squad as he looks to lead the club to new heights in this division.

With the new term set to start next month, Wanderers will need to act quickly in order to avoid the prospect of missing out on key targets.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 3 Bolton transfers that we could see happen in the not-too-distant future…

Bolton re-sign James Trafford on loan from Manchester City

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Manchester City could allow James Trafford to re-join Bolton on loan this summer.

The keeper sealed a temporary switch to the University of Bolton Stadium earlier this year and went on to make 22 league appearances for the club.

Having averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the third-tier for the Trotters, Trafford will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis next season if he does secure a move to the club.

Marlon Fossey rejoins the club

As per a report from The Bolton News, Bolton’s offer of a loan deal for Fulham wing-back Marlon Fossey is still on the table.

Preston North End have recently been touted as contenders for Fossey’s signature but they could opt to pull out of the race for the American if they complete a deal for Cyrus Christie.

Having produced six direct contributions in the 15 games that he featured in for Bolton during his previous spell at the club, Fossey could prove to be a great addition to their squad and thus they will be hoping that Fulham will accept their loan offer.

Bolton seal deal for Tom Barkhuizen

As per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon last month, Bolton are one of a number of clubs who are looking to sign Tom Barkhuizen on a free transfer.

Derby County and Rotherham United are also both believed to be keeping tabs on the 28-year-old who provided 59 direct goal contributions in 209 appearances for Preston during his time at the club.

The Rams may not be able to challenge Bolton and Rotherham for Barkhuizen’s signature as prospective owner Chris Kirchner opted to withdraw his bid for the club yesterday.

In order to fend off competition from the Millers, the Trotters will need to table a lucrative offer for Barkhuizen in the coming weeks.