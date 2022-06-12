Window open: 3 transfers Blackpool could see happen in just the next few weeks

Blackpool are preparing for a potentially difficult second season in the Championship, following the surprise departure of Neil Critchley to Aston Villa.

The Tangerines were a breath of fresh air in the second tier last season, and even flirted with the play-off places at times.

A new manager will be top of the club’s priority list at the moment, before identifying some transfer targets to bolster the squad.

Recruitment has been excellent at Bloomfield Road in the last few seasons and they will need to be just as shrewd this summer, in competing without one of the more menacing budgets in the division.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfers Blackpool could see happen in just the next few weeks…

Jordan Gabriel to Burnley

Newly relegated Burnley are interested in bolstering the right back position with Gabriel according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 23-year-old was in and out of the side last season under Critchley, but is certainly an exciting up and coming full back in the second tier.

Gabriel arrived from Nottingham Forest at the back end of the last summer window and is contracted to the club until the summer of 2025.

Interest in Benjamin Siegrist

Benjamin Siegrist has received interest from a handful of clubs, including Blackpool this summer, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The former Switzerland U21 international put in some impressive displays for Dundee United last season, and could add some strength in depth in the goalkeeper position.

The 30-year-old would be a realistic option if Chris Maxwell or Daniel Grimshaw depart.

Josh Bowler to the Premier League

We brought you the exclusive last month, that Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Josh Bowler this summer.

The 23-year-old was a standout performer for the Tangerines last season, and it is difficult to see interest dying down at any point between now and the window closing.

The Cherriers would seem like a better fit, due to Steve Cooper operating with a three at the back formation that does not utilise wingers in the same way that got the best out of Bowler last term.