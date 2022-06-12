Window open: 3 transfers Blackburn Rovers could see happen in just the next few weeks

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in the Championship later this year when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

Despite producing a host of promising performances last season, Rovers missed out on a place in the play-offs following a poor run of form during the closing stages of the term.

Yet to draft in a replacement for Tony Mowbray, Blackburn will need to resolve their managerial search relatively quickly in order to give their new boss a sufficient amount of time to sign some fresh faces.

With the transfer window now open for Championship sides, it will be intriguing to see whether Rovers are able to nail their recruitment.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 3 Blackburn transfers that could occur in just the next few weeks…

Daniel Ayala joins Granada

According to reports in Spain (as cited by the Lancashire Telegraph), Blackburn defender Daniel Ayala is attracting interest from Granada.

It is understood that Granada manager Aitor Karanka is keen on signing Ayala who he worked alongside during his time at Middlesbrough.

With Ayala’s contract at Ewood Park set to run until 2023, Blackburn could secure a reasonable fee for the defender if they are open to the possibility of selling him this summer.

Darragh Lenihan finalises move to Middlesbrough

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Darragh Lenihan is set to move to Middlesbrough on a free transfer this summer.

Lenihan’s current contract at Blackburn is set to expire at the end of June and it is understood that he will put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Boro.

Blackburn quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rovers stars?

1 of 15 What is Joe Rothwell's middle name? Lee Scott Steven Matthew

If this report turns out to be true, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Republic of Ireland international finalises a switch to the Riverside Stadium in the coming days.

Jacob Davenport completes a move to Aberdeen

Blackburn opted against offering a number of players fresh deals following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

One of the players who is set to become a free-agent this summer is Jacob Davenport.

As per a report from the Daily Record, Aberdeen are aiming to secure a move for Davenport having previously been linked with the 23-year-old earlier this year.

It is understood that Aberdeen are keen to pair up Davenport with Ylber Ramadani in the heart of their midfield.