Windass & Wyke in: An early look at how Cardiff City’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Mick McCarthy will be hopeful of guiding Cardiff City towards a positive 2021/22 campaign as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

The Bluebirds’ hopes of finishing in the play-offs are over, but that shouldn’t overshadow what has been a largely positive tenure for McCarthy thus far.

The 62-year-old has won nine out of 20 games in charge of the Bluebirds, and they sit 13 points off the play-offs in eighth position.

The priority for McCarthy will now be the summer. The manager will be keen to strengthen his squad after having only a few days in January to revamp his group of players.

McCarthy will now be identifying potential transfer targets ahead of next season, and will also be deciding on some of his players’ futures with contracts up at the end of the campaign.

Here, we take an early look at how Cardiff City’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 campaign…