Windass starts: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Moore to pick to face Lincoln on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to keep their momentum going this weekend when they face Lincoln City.

The Owls have won their last two league games, and four of their last five, to move up to 3rd in the League One table heading into Saturday’s fixture.

The gap to the top two places is now just one and five points, with Ipswich Town right ahead of Darren Moore’s side.

Wednesday will be looking to keep the pressure on Kieran McKenna’s team as they aim for a third consecutive league victory.

A win could see them leapfrog the Tractor Boys, if Ipswich fail to beat Derby County at Portman Road on Friday evening.

Their opponents this weekend, the Imps, are 14th having earned 17 points from their opening 12 games.

Here we take a look at the lineup we expect from Moore’s side for this weekend’s clash…

Moore has opted for a 4-4-2 formation in recent fixtures, which he will likely stick to for Saturday’s game.

David Stockdale will remain in goals having proven himself as first choice shot stopper this season.

In fact, it is likely that Wednesday will opt for the same outfield 10 as against Cambridge United last time out.

The team has gotten into a good rhythm in recent weeks, and this lineup provided a good performance so there is no real need to make changes with no injury concerns to report.

There is plenty of competition for places in this squad at the moment, but it is unlikely that someone such as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will earn his way into the side this weekend given the team’s performance away to Cambridge.

If any change is made, it could come in the form of Michael Smith moving into the forward line ahead of Josh Windass.