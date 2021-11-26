Windass starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Wycombe on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be seeking to continue their recent winning run in Sky Bet League One this weekend as they play host to Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Josh Windass was the hero last time out as he scored and assisted in his side’s dramatic win over MK Dons on home turf.

That result coupled with a hard earned recent win away at Accrington Stanley has seen the Owls move into a great early position to be in the running for the play-off and automatic promotion spots.

Meanwhile Wycombe also continue to be one of the main contenders for a top six spot and will be hoping to gain a vital away win in the Steel City tomorrow.

Here, we take you through out predicted Sheffield Wednesday starting eleven for their game against the Chairboys this weekend.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell will once again take his place between the sticks for the Owls for this important clash at the top of the table.

In defence Liam Palmer will line up alongside the likes of Cheyenne Dunkley and Ciaran Brennan as the trio seek to keep a welcome clean sheet on home turf.

Theo Corbeanu and Jack Hunt will be used as attacking wing backs, with both players having provided good width over the past few weeks as part of Moore’s expansive style of play that he has implemented at the club.

One change is expected in midfield, with Massimo Luongo coming in for George Byers alongside Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Meanwhile Windass should also come into the starting line up for this game following his match winning performance against Milton Keynes last time out, with the influential forward being set to line up in a fluid front two with Lee Gregory in place of Florian Kamberi who is set to drop to the bench.