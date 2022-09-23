Windass starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Wycombe on Saturday

It’s another tricky test up next for Sheffield Wednesday in League One when the club host Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough.

Their opponents have had a slow start to the season and sit 16th at present, but given all they have achieved in recent years under Gareth Ainsworth, Darren Moore will not be taking them lightly.

Michael Smith’s last gasp equaliser against table-topping Ipswich Town was a good point for the Owls, but all three should be the aim this weekend.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at the potential XI that Wednesday boss Darren Moore could opt for against the Chairboys.

Following last week’s draw with Ipswich, we think that Darren Moore could opt for a similar line up once again, with the Owls boss confirming the fitness of some key players ahead of the clash.

David Stockdale should come back into the side after being rested in the EFL Cup in midweek, facing his former club.

Meanwhile, Dominic Iorfa keeps his place from that Burton clash, with Michael Ihiekwe and Reece James coming in and lining up alongside him in a back three.

In midfield, Barry Bannan and George Byers should continue to form the central duo, with Marvin Johnson and Liam Palmer at left-wing-back and right-wing-back respectively.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could play slightly more advanced through the centre, offering support to a formidable front two.

Both cleared to play by boss Darren Moore ahead of the match, Josh Windass and Michael Smith could lead the line for the Owls tomorrow afternoon.

Kick-off at Hillsborough is scheduled for 3PM UK time.