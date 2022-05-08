Windass starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Sunderland on Monday

Sheffield Wednesday face a decisive game in their season on Monday night, as they host Sunderland in the second leg of their League One play-off semi final at Hillsborough.

The Owls go into the game trailing 1-0, after Ross Stewart pounced on Sam Hutchinson’s error to secure victory for Sunderland in the first leg of the tie at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

Darren Moore’s side therefore, know that they have to win at Hillsborough to reach the final at Wembley on the 21st May, and have a chance of winning an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

But just what stating lineup could Moore name to give his side the best possible chance of claiming that essential victory?

Here, we’ve taken a look at what we think Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI for that game with Sunderland will be, right here.

In goal, Bailey Peacock-Farrell should start having been first choice all season, and will be looking to extend his loan spell from Burnley for one more game.

Despite Hutchinson’s error in the first leg, the back three should stay the same, with the 32-year-old praised by Moore for his response to that setback.

Harlee Dean also won credit for his performance on Friday, while Jordan Storey has been a reliable presence at the back since his January loan move from Preston.

One change could come at full-back, where Jack Hunt could come back in place of Liam Palmer.

Moore explained after the first leg that he had selected Palmer for his physicality from a defensive perspective, but the need for goals could see Moore turn back to the more attacking nature of Hunt.

That could also see Josh Windass, who came off the bench in the first leg, get the nod from the start here, given he ought to provide more of a threat going forward than Massimo Luongo.

Having come through the full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light despite concerns around his fitness, Barry Bannan should once again start on Monday, given the importance of his influence and spark in a game as important as this.

Upfront, top scorer Lee Gregory and Saido Berahino the club’s two strongest striking options, as they look for the goals that could turn this tie in Wednesday’s favour to keep their season alive.