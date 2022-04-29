Windass starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Pompey on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday take on Portsmouth at Hillsborough on Saturday knowing they could need a result to secure a top six finish.

A dramatic comeback win at Fleetwood in the week means Darren Moore’s side have it all their own hands going into the clash, so he will be confident that they can extend their season by at least two more games.

Nevertheless, there is still work to do, whilst a win will ensure they get the second leg at home in the play-offs.

So, Moore will not be taking any chances and here we look at the XI we expect him to go with…

In goal, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been a regular, so he will start, whilst we expect Moore to go with his experienced players given the importance of the clash.

Therefore, with Harlee Dean returning from injury, he should start if fit, although Chey Dunkley is a good backup if the Birmingham loanee can’t make it, with Sam Hutchinson and Jordan Storey making up the back three.

Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson are proven players, meaning they will get the nod out wide, with the two also experienced players who will be ready to deal with the pressure that comes with this game.

Further up the pitch, most of the selections are easy enough.

The midfield trio of Massimo Luongo, George Byers and the outstanding Barry Bannan have proven themselves to be the best combination over the season and they should all start, with Moore hoping that Bannan continues his fine form.

Up top, Lee Gregory is also one of the first names on the teamsheet after his hat-trick against Fleetwood and he could be partnered by Josh Windass.

Like Dean, the forward has been injured, but he featured in the week and could now be ready to start. You wouldn’t normally advocate taking risks, but this is a crucial game and if Moore can get an hour out of Windass, he could make the difference.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.