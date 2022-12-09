Windass starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Exeter City on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the table as they prepare for their clash against Exeter City.

The Owls are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in the league after their 0-0 draw away at Derby County last weekend extended that run.

The draw for Darren Moore’s men meant the Yorkshire side missed out on the chance to finish the weekend at the top of the League One table.

Wednesday are now one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle heading into this weekend’s game.

The visitors will be a stern test for Wednesday, as they have managed to continue their impressive start to the season despite seeing Matt Taylor leave the club and Gary Caldwell come in as his replacement.

Saturday’s game for Moore’s side is the start of four games this month that see them come up against sides all outside the top six, and the Wednesday manager will know his side need to come out of this month with a decent return as they look to keep up with both Ipswich and Plymouth.

As Saturday’s game is only hours away, here we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday could line up against Exeter City at the weekend…

Speaking ahead of this game, Moore confirmed that both Lee Gregory and Josh Windass were back in contention for this clash against Exeter.

Gregory sat out the game last weekend against Derby, while Windass has missed the last two games for Wednesday. The game against the Rams saw Moore go with a front two of Michael Smith and Alex Mighten; therefore, with these two strikers back fit, one is surely going to come into the team.

Considering Windass’s goal involvement this season and the impressive games he’s had this season, it is likely the 28-year-old will get the nod ahead of Gregory.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper David Stockdale will be looking to add another clean sheet to his collection after he picked up his 11th of the campaign last time out against Derby.

Moore is likely to keep the same back three of Liam Palmer, Mark McGuinness, and Reece James, while Dominic Iorfa and Marvin Johnson will provide the width as wing-backs.

While in the midfield, Barry Bannan and Will Vaulks will be expected to retain their places, Moore could look to freshen it up slightly and bring Fisayo Dele-Bashiru out and replace him with Tyreeq Bakinson.