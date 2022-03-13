Windass in: Is this Sheffield Wednesday’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Sheffield Wednesday have managed to climb the League One standings in recent months following an upturn in form at this level.

The Owls have won eight of their last 10 games in this division and were particularly impressive during yesterday’s clash with Cambridge United.

Wednesday proved to be too strong for their opponents as they scored six goals at Hillsborough.

When you consider that Darren Moore has a host of talented players at his disposal, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he guides his side to an immediate return to the Championship later this year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we think is Wednesday’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit.

Do you agree?

Given that Wednesday have used the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, we have decided to choose this particular system to accommodate their players.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is unsurprisingly the first name on the team-sheet as he has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Owls since sealing a loan switch to the club from Burnley last year.

Chey Dunkley is currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.25 in the third-tier and thus is likely to feature in central-defence when he is fully fit alongside Sam Hutchinson and Jordan Storey.

Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson will line up in the wing-back positions whilst George Byers and Massimo Luongo will be accompanied in central-midfield by Barry Bannan.

Bannan has now scored eight goals in League One this season whilst he has also chipped in with an impressive total of nine assists.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency between now and the end of the campaign, the 32-year-old could play a major role in Wednesday’s push for promotion.

Lee Gregory will line up alongside Josh Windass in a two-striker formation when his team-mate is fully fit.

Despite missing a considerable chunk of action due to injury, Windass has still demonstrated that he is more than capable of setting this division alight.

In the seven games that he has played at this level for Wednesday, the 28-year-old has provided five direct goal contributions.

Windass could potentially make the difference for the Owls as they look to return to the Championship via a trip to Wembley Stadium in May.