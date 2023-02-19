Windass features: Carlton Palmer names his dream Sheffield Wednesday 5-a-side team

Sheffield Wednesday are 18 games unbeaten in League One and currently sit second in the third tier standings.

Able to top the table if they were to win their game in hand, they have positioned themselves excellently with 16 games of the campaign left to play.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the campaign plays out, here, Carlton Palmer has shared who would star in his current five-a-side Sheffield Wednesday team.

Goalkeeper: Cameron Dawson

Cameron Dawson has been fantastic since coming into the starting XI a couple of months ago.

Starting the campaign as a deputy to David Stockdale, he has managed an impressive seven clean sheets in nine League One outings.

Possessing excellent reflexes and a good reader of the game, you would think that Dawson would make an unbeatable five-a-side goalkeeper.

Defender: Liam Palmer

Liam Palmer has emerged as an important source of consistency over the years for the Owls, whilst this season he has emerged as an important source of versatility.

Another who reads the game well, Palmer is a top performer under Darren Moore and will be vital in this run-in.

The experienced defender can also contribute in an attacking sense and could thrive in the smaller form of the game.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

Midfielder: Barry Bannan

Probably the first name on his team sheet it would probably be a joy to see Barry Bannan in a five-a-side setting.

The creative midfielder possesses excellent vision, technical ability and makes final contributions in the final third, whilst he forms excellent partnerships with other players.

No one can come close to the experience midfielder in 11-a-side and even on a smaller pitch, players would struggle to deal with Bannan and you would imagine that he would always find space.

Attacker 1: Josh Windass

Another player who possesses higher-level quality, Josh Windass could be the ultimate five-a-side forward.

Pacey, intelligent, athletic and a good finisher, he would prove to be too difficult of a player to stop.

Alongside Bannan, the pair could run riot at the top end of the pitch, especially after the years of experience the pair have together at Hillsborough.

Attacker 2: Michael Smith

Michael Smith would provide Sheffield Wednesday with a different kind of threat in a five-a-side setting, with the experience forward all about physicality, link up play and scoring goals.

He is another that would thrive off Bannan’s excellent service and could score bags of goals in the smaller version of the game.

A player that has formed strong partnerships across the pitch this season, he would work well within this reduced team.