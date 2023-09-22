Pundit Carlton Palmer believes former Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers striker Chris Martin would be a "great signing" for Bristol Rovers.

According to Bristol Live, Martin is currently training with the Gas as Joey Barton weighs up whether to hand a contract to the 34-year-old.

Martin is a free agent after his release by QPR this summer and while the R's were reportedly considering bringing him back to the club, it seems that he will not be returning to Loftus Road.

The striker joined the Hoops on a short-term deal in February after his departure from Bristol City and he scored four goals in 16 appearances to help Gareth Ainsworth's side to Championship survival.

Rovers are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements after missing out on the signing of Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on deadline day, with the deal collapsing late on despite the two clubs agreeing a fee in the region of £800,000.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for the Gas and they currently sit 13th in the League One table after picking up nine points from their first seven league games.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Martin would be an excellent signing for Rovers given his vast experience.

"Bristol Rovers are running the rule over Chris Martin, ex-Bristol City player," Palmer said.

"Martin was released by QPR at the end of the season after they could not agree terms on a new contract.

"Martin is an experienced Championship player, playing well over 456 matches in the second tier.

"The 34-year-old would be a handful in League One, but it's believed he needs to build up his fitness and so he's training with Bristol Rovers.

"This would be, in my opinion, a great signing for Joey and Bristol Rovers, and definitely wind up their rivals as Chris used to play for Bristol City."

Would Chris Martin be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Martin would be a shrewd addition for the Gas.

Martin has spent the majority of his career in the Championship and it would be a coup for Rovers to convince him to drop down to League One.

After missing out on the signing of Clarke-Harris and allowing Ryan Loft to join Port Vale, Barton needs to strengthen his forward line and Martin would complement the likes of John Marquis, Aaron Collins and Jevani Brown.

There may be some concerns about Martin's age, but the fact he performed to a high level in the second tier last season, playing a key role in QPR's survival, should allay those fears, while he will bring important leadership qualities to Barton's side having worn the captain's armband on occasions during his time at Loftus Road.

Martin's Bristol City past could be used against him, but he would not be the first former Robins player to make the move to the Memorial Stadium this summer after defender Jack Hunt, who plied his trade at Ashton Gate between 2018 and 2021, arrived at the club in August.