“Win-win for them at this sort of price” – Swansea City set £12m valuation on midfielder: The verdict

Swansea City have set a £12 million valuation of midfielder Flynn Downes amid Premier League interest in the player.

According to Alex Crook, this is the figure Wolves will need to reach in order to capture the signature of the 23-year old this summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the Englishman is a worthwhile signing at that asking price for Bruno Lage’s side…

Ned Holmes

Flynn Downes is a talented player and with a fair amount of time left on his contract, Swansea City are well within their rights to set this sort of valuation.

Ultimately, they won’t want to let him leave at a point when it feels as though the Swans are really gaining some momentum under Russell Martin.

Things looked to have clicked for them late in the season and it’s no surprise that Downes was a regular fixture.

With Wolves the latest Premier League club to be linked with the midfielder, you can understand why the Welsh club would be looking to get as much as they can for him.

It’s win-win for them at this sort of price – either they keep hold of a key player or get a healthy cash injection.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Flynn Downes goes for £12 million pound this summer, it will represent excellent business for Swansea City.

The Swans signed the midfielder for just £1.5 million less than 12 months ago, and would be set to land a huge profit.

However, personally, If I were Wolves, I’d be hesitant to pay quite that much at this stage.

There is no doubt he had an impressive Championship campaign, but if I’m Wolves, I’d like to have seen him prove himself in the division for another season before paying above £10 million.

Swansea have every right to ask for £12 million as that is what his value is to them, however, Wolves should perhaps try to negotiate a fee closer to £8 million this summer.

Billy Mulley

Flynn Downes is an excellent talent who displayed Premier League ability at times last season, so if a top-tier move does not come to fruition this year, then it is likely to come th next.

A real technician who adapted swiftly to Russell Martin’s unique style of play, his composure and patience when in possession is unrivalled in the Championship.

Relentless off the ball too, his grit and desire makes him someone that will thrive in the Premier League, if that is what the next step is for the young midfielder.

There is a lot of interest in him at the moment, it just remains to be seen if the £12 million valuation could be met, with Wolves one side that are unlikely to table an offer in that region.