‘Win incoming’, ‘Like it’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are loving Bowyer’s team selection v Brentford

1 hour ago

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed with when they return to action against Brentford on Tuesday evening. 

The Addicks are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and head into the game off the back of a defeat to London rivals Millwall on Friday.

It’s going to be a tough test for Lee Bowyer’s side though, as they come up against a Brentford side that haven’t dropped points since they returned to competitive action.

The Bees are currently sat third in the second tier standings, and will be keen to keep the pressure on the top-two in the Championship with a positive result.

Lee Bowyer has named his starting XI for the game, as the Addicks look to dent Brentford’s promotion bid.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bowyer’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


