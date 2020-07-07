‘Win incoming’, ‘Like it’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are loving Bowyer’s team selection v Brentford

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed with when they return to action against Brentford on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and head into the game off the back of a defeat to London rivals Millwall on Friday.

It’s going to be a tough test for Lee Bowyer’s side though, as they come up against a Brentford side that haven’t dropped points since they returned to competitive action.

How much do you remember about Charlton’s last match against Brentford? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 8 Which side had the most yellow cards? Charlton Brentford

The Bees are currently sat third in the second tier standings, and will be keen to keep the pressure on the top-two in the Championship with a positive result.

Lee Bowyer has named his starting XI for the game, as the Addicks look to dent Brentford’s promotion bid.

📝 TEAM NEWS Here's how the Addicks line up at Griffin Park this evening… #cafc pic.twitter.com/ECgeUD8V9J — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 7, 2020

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bowyer’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No Deji. Love to see it — CJT (@cj9714) July 7, 2020

Hemed not even in the squad 👍🏻 Oshilaja dropped 👍🏻

Williams gives us a creative spark but I'm baffled by the fact that bowyer praised aneke after a good hard working display against Cardiff yet hasn't played him since? Yet bonne starts? Still in bowyer we trust COYR!!! — CAFC (@cafcsteveo) July 7, 2020

Good 11 that. COYR — Flud (@flud97) July 7, 2020

Win incoming — Ross Ramsey (@_RossRamsey) July 7, 2020

Better team than we put out on Friday — Robert Shore (@ShoreRobert) July 7, 2020

I LIKE IT ! 😍 — FrenchAddick 🇫🇷 (@keepup98) July 7, 2020

Nice 👍 — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) July 7, 2020

more nerve in this line-up than Fridays #cafc — Daniel Sofrone (@DanielSofrone) July 7, 2020

Is Hemed injured or something ? — CafcTyler02 (@tyler0693406130) July 7, 2020

No Purrington & no Hemed 😱😳 #CAFC — Milko (@Milkman36988575) July 7, 2020

Nearly there 9 good selections… — James Donnelly (@JamesDo46124129) July 7, 2020