Wimbledon’s Ayoub Assal named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for April

AFC Wimbledon playmaker Ayoub Assal has been named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for April after receiving an outstanding 63% of the fan vote.

The Dons confirmed their third-tier survival last weekend but it was their form last month that helped them move clear of the relegation battle.

Assal was vital to that, with the 19-year-old proving a creative spark in midfield as Wimbledon lost just once all month – winning four times and drawing twice.

The teenager added three goals and two assists during that run, highlighting what bright future he has.

As if staying up wasn’t enough, Assal has now been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for April after earning 63% of the fan vote.

Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer received the second-highest share of the vote with 23%, followed by Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans with 7%.

Hull City striker Josh Magennis (3%), Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent (2%), and Oxford United centre-back Robert Atkinson (1%) were also included on the shortlist.