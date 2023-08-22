AFC Wimbledon want upwards of £1.2 million for their star striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

Darren Witcoop has reported that the Dons want this hefty fee for Al-Hamadi due to a sell-on fee that would be owed to his former club Wycombe Wanderers in the event that he is sold.

Witcoop also said that both Barnsley and Rotherham United are both interested in the 21-year-old, despite the Tykes having already had a bid rejected for the forward.

Football League World also exclusively revealed that clubs across the Premier League and the Championship had been scouting Al-Hamadi.

Sources told FLW that Brighton, Brentford, Burnley, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday were the clubs who had been monitoring the forward.

Who is Ali Al-Hamadi?

He joined Wimbledon in January of this year, for an undisclosed fee, and his manager Johnnie Jackson said that he immediately hit the ground running; he wasn't wrong.

In just 19 appearances in League Two, last season, the Iranian international scored 10 goals and registered 1 assist.

Prior to this purple patch, in the fourth tier of English football, he had been with Wycombe since November 2021, with a brief loan spell with National League side Bromley near the back end of the 2022 season. He only made nine league appearances for the Wanderers. His time there, despite him not being very productive, is proving to be an issue for Barnsley and Rotherham as they look to buy him, due to the sell-on clause that was agreed when Wycombe sold him to Wimbledon.

The forward is yet to score this season; a bit of a lull compared to his high standards of last year.

The exact percentage of what Wycombe would receive from any sale of Al-Hamadi is currently unknown. But Witcoop described it as a "sizeable," percentage. This is, likely, what has driven his price tag over the million pound mark.

His contract situation will have also increased the fee that the Dons want for him. He is set to be at Plough Lane until the summer of 2025. The three years that he has left on his contract means that no club will be able to get him on a free transfer anytime soon, and, therefore, if a team wants him, they will have to purchase him.

AFC Wimbledon's long-term plans for Al-Hamadi

It was never a part of the club's plans to offload the 21-year-old, unless a very convincing offer came in. Manager Jackson made this clear towards the end of last season.

When speaking to the South London Press, he said: “The beauty is at the top end of the pitch, with players such as him and Josh Davison, we’re going into next season with lads under contract.

“They’re not just for one season – they’re to help us build and take this football club where we want to take it.”