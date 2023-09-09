Louie Barry was the star for Stockport County as they came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium - just their second win of the season and their first on the road.

County gifted their hosts a first half lead when Josh Davison was allowed the freedom of South West London to convert James Tilley's corner but Barry pulled his side level five minutes after the break before setting up Will Collar's winner.

Dave Challinor's side have endured a difficult start to the season and will take plenty of heart from their comeback against a team that had conceded just four League Two goals before kick-off in what is their first trip back to the nation's capital since last term's play-off final defeat at Wembley.

As for Wimbledon, they drop out of the top seven and have now won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Stockport County

Barry had scored three goals in his last three games so it was no surprise to see him take up the invitation to shoot after a corner was headed out to him in the ninth minute but the Aston Villa loanee could keep his long-range effort down. Nick Powell's snatched shot was the next real chance of note with County proving the more incisive in the opening stages.

A set piece brought Wimbledon their first attempt on goal just before the 20-minute mark as James Ball nodded a deep free-kick back across goal for Harry Pell, who couldn't keep his header down.

Tilley looked to have squandered his side's best opportunity of the match when he failed to pick out Pell on a breakaway just after the half-hour, seeing his shot from a tight angle blocked instead, but atoned instantly by setting up the opener from the subsequent corner.

Stockport were unable to deal with his probing delivery - with both the defenders and goalkeeper Ben Hinchcliffe at fault - and Davison converted from close range to open his account for the Dons in 2023/24.

Gifting the opposition a goal is never a good idea but doing so in the sweltering heat away against League Two's tightest defence left Challinor's side, who will rightfully feel as though they played a lot of the football in the first half, facing an uphill battle at the break.

It would take them just five second half minutes to find their response, however, as Barry bagged his fourth of the season on the break. The Villa loanee found the bottom corner with a cool finish but in truth, the equaliser was all about Olaofe, who carried the ball 50 yards and held off Dons defenders before teeing up his teammate.

12 minutes later, the 20-year-old showed he was a creator as well as a goalscorer as he danced down the left before pulling back a low cross that Collar thumped past Alex Bass with a first time finish.

Anthony Sarcevic could, and perhaps should, have doubled their lead in the 77th minute when a misjudgment from Ryan Johnson allowed Olaofe to race in behind before teeing him up but the midfielder's effort was always rising.

There were some hairy moments as the Dons pressed for an equaliser and they were aided by the nine minutes of second half stoppage time. Twice they were denied by substitute Akil Wright, who was, fittingly, in the right place to hack the ball clear.

Tilley, who has seven goals to his name this term, had a last-gasp chance to level but could only find the side netting from a tight angle.

The full-time whistle was met by cheers from the travelling County support, who had seen their team win on the road for the first time since April in a result that they will hope can kick-start their promotion charge.

AFC Wimbledon v Stockport County: What was the attendance?

The attendance at the Cherry Red Records Stadium for AFC Wimbledon v Stockport County was 7,607.

That included 645 away fans that made the trip down from the North West.

AFC Wimbledon player ratings

Alex Bass - 6

Isaac Ogundere - 6

Ryan Johnson - 6

Alex Pearce - 6 (Ethan Sutcliffe (79') - 6)

Lee Brown - 5 (Jack Currie (67') - 6)

James Ball - 6

Charlie Lakin - 6 (Morgan Williams (67') - 6)

James Tilley - 7

Harry Pell - 6 (Omar Bugiel (67') - 6)

Josh Neufville - 6 (Aron Sasu (80') - 6)

Josh Davison - 7

Unused subs: Nik Tzanev, Ryan McLean

Stockport County player ratings

Ben Hinchcliffe - 5

Southam-Hales - 6

Alfie Pond - 5 (Akil Wright (50') - 6)

Fraser Horsfall - 6

Ethan Pye - 6

Ryan Croasdale - 6

Anton Sarcevic - 6

Will Collar - 7

Nick Powell - 5

Tanto Olaofe - 8 (Jayden Richardson (79') - N/A)

Louie Barry - 9 (Odin Bailey (91') - N/A)

Unused subs: Jordan Smith, Ashton Mee, Cody Johnson, Bobby Jones

Johnnie Jackson cut an understandably frustrated figure after the game.

"My biggest frustration is that we weren't brave enough with the ball today," said the Dons boss. "Too predictable. Didn't cause them enough problems really. They're a tough team to play against, we knew it would be a tough game but I don't think Stockport necessarily had to be at their best.

"They haven't seen Wimbledon in the best light so that's the frustration really."

He added: "I thought we were good first half. They had a lot of the ball but I don't think they hurt us, our shape was really good. We had really good moments where we countered but probably didn't make the most of some of those. We got ourselves in front but I just think the game got away from us in the second half. Got too loose, got too stretched."

Challinor, whose side have climbed to 17th and are now just four points away from the play-off places, hopes his side can use the win in South West London as springboard for success this term.

"Massive three points," he said. "We needed that. We needed that as a group to, I suppose, get ourselves kick-started.

"You can keep taking shots below the belt, shall we say, in terms of mistakes and things like that and they can effect what happens but we showed an awful lot of character and personality second half from where we were in the first.

"We have to use that as a bit of a springboard and hopefully we will do."