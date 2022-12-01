Wilson starts: The predicted Port Vale XI to face Plymouth on Friday night

Having secured back to back victories, Port Vale will head into Friday night’s clash with Plymouth Argyle feeling upbeat.

The League One leaders look set to be a stern test, but, with Port Vale having taken to the third tier very well so far this campaign, it will not phase them.

Indeed, the club currently sit 10th in League One following their promotion from League Two via the play-offs last campaign.

With all of that said, boss Darrell Clarke’s team selection will have to be spot on if the Valiants are to get anything out of the game.

Below, we’ve tried to predict the XI that could face Argyle on Friday night.

Lining up in a familiar system, the above is the line up we think Darrell Clarke could go for versus Plymouth.

Jack Stevens keeps his place inbetween the sticks once again, whilst the back three in front of him sees one chance from the EFL Trophy win over Barnsley last time out.

In for Lewis Cass comes Dan Jones, who could line up alongside Nathan Smith and Connor Hall at the back.

In central midfield, Ben Garrity and skipper Tom Conlon seem safe picks for a start, with Conlon coming in for Tom Pett. Meanwhile, Mal Benning playing the left midfield/wing-back role, and David Worrall playing the equivalent down the right hand side.

That leaves Daniel Butterworth coming in to the number 10 position, replacing David Politic in the XI from last time out in a slight change of shape in attack.

Up front, James Wilson keeps his place, meanwhile, coming in for Rory Holden, Gavin Massey leads the attack alongside him.

Kick off between Plymouth and Port Vale at Home Park is scheduled for 19:45 on Friday night.